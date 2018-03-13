MKS Instruments (MKSI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MKSI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.60.

MKS Instruments (MKSI) opened at $125.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6,790.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

In other news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,049.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,877. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,333,000 after acquiring an additional 514,563 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 869,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,115,000 after acquiring an additional 476,810 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,761,000 after acquiring an additional 92,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,822,000 after acquiring an additional 146,476 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measures, controls, powers, delivers, monitors and analyzes critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes. The Company operates through two segments, including the Vacuum & Analysis segment and the Light & Motion segment.

