Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mirati Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.3878733655033 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $23.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ MRTX ) opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,001.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.06.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, SVP Jamie Christensen sold 10,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $291,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,657. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie A. Donadio sold 51,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,407,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,914 shares of company stock worth $3,054,250. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/mirati-therapeutics-mrtx-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companys clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.