Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Position Cut by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,068,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 138,486 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $43,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 87.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 76.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $128,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,487.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,222 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $53,486.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,303.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,692 shares of company stock worth $7,493,827 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68,650.00, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $61.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc is engaged in semiconductor systems. The Company’s portfolio of memory technologies, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), negative-AND (NAND) Flash and NOR Flash are the basis for solid-state drives, modules, multi-chip packages and other system solutions. Its business segments include Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU), which includes memory products sold into compute, networking, graphics and cloud server markets; Mobile Business Unit (MBU), which includes memory products sold into smartphone, tablet and other mobile-device markets; Storage Business Unit (SBU), which includes memory products sold into enterprise, client, cloud and removable storage markets, and SBU also includes products sold to Intel through its Intel/Micron Flash Technology (IMFT) joint venture, and Embedded Business Unit (EBU), which includes memory products sold into automotive, industrial, connected home and consumer electronics markets.

