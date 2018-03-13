MGIC Investment (MTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGIC Investment have outperformed the industry in a year. The company remains well-poised to deliver improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and improving housing market. MGIC Investment expects to write about $50 billion new business as 2018 and also estimates insurance in force to improve. This apart, the company remains focused in enhancing shareholders’ value. Also, positive credit trends, increasing persistency and low expense ratio are tailwinds. MGIC Investment has a solid track of delivering positive earnings surprise for the last seven quarters. However, a competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will reduce the company’s capital flexibility. The company has also seen estimates for 2018 and 2019 moving south over the last 60 days.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Shares of MGIC Investment ( NYSE MTG ) opened at $13.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5,466.51, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.66 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

