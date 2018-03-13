Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Cap Tops $42.82 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $42.82 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00012619 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bitfinex, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008721 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00939832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003215 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011064 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00044364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00088156 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00191522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 56,969,235 coins and its circulating supply is 37,569,235 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitfinex, EXX, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. It is not possible to purchase Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.