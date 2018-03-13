Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Receives $327.24 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $327.24.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $268.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $378.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $406.50. The company had a trading volume of 200,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,968. Mercadolibre has a 52-week low of $203.36 and a 52-week high of $417.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,278.50, a PE ratio of 1,275.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $436.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.74 million. Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 0.99%. analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth about $98,072,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth about $52,819,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth about $49,860,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 333,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,046,000 after buying an additional 148,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 6.3% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,426,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,218,000 after buying an additional 144,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc is an e-commerce company. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform in Latin America, which is designed to provide users with a portfolio of services to facilitate commercial transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico Venezuela and Other Countries (which includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America).

