Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,944 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 25,072 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $18,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $231,374,000 after buying an additional 1,280,600 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $86,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,279,548 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $361,491,000 after buying an additional 1,264,528 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $50,668,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6,630.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 645,175 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $44,175,000 after buying an additional 635,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,579.54, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 2.37%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other Best Buy news, Director Gerard R. Vittecoq sold 23,684 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,755,458.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $16,707,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $115,782,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,674 shares of company stock worth $36,256,646. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/meadow-creek-investment-management-llc-lowers-holdings-in-best-buy-co-inc-bby.html.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.