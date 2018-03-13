Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Position Reduced by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $117,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ MXIM) traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,197. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $13,847.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

In related news, Director James R. Bergman sold 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,890,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,630 shares of company stock worth $14,516,267. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Macquarie lowered Maxim Integrated Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

