Match Group Inc (MTCH) Stake Lessened by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 40.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on shares of Match Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.32.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $282,815.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $499,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 141,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $5,362,250.51. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 721,437 shares of company stock worth $28,580,747 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Inc (MTCH) opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Match Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $12,287.24, a PE ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Match Group had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc, incorporated on February 13, 2009, is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in the Dating segment. The Dating segment consists of all of its dating businesses across the globe. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated a portfolio of over 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet and LoveScout24, each designed to manage its users’ likelihood of finding a romantic connection.

