Mastercard Inc (MA) Holdings Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,703 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Mastercard by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Inc (NYSE MA) opened at $182.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $192,655.61, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $183.52.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Vetr upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Mastercard to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 17,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.81, for a total transaction of $2,606,122.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mastercard Inc (MA) Holdings Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/mastercard-inc-ma-holdings-trimmed-by-private-advisor-group-llc.html.

Mastercard Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.