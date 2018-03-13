Masimo (MASI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $97.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MASI. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ MASI) opened at $88.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4,590.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.71.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. Masimo had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,343,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total transaction of $186,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,934.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,340. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Masimo by 78.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/masimo-masi-earns-overweight-rating-from-analysts-at-barclays.html.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of non-invasive patient monitoring technologies. The Company’s business is Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry.

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.