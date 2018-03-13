Masimo (MASI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $97.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MASI. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.
Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ MASI) opened at $88.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4,590.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.71.
In other news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,343,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total transaction of $186,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,934.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,340. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Masimo by 78.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of non-invasive patient monitoring technologies. The Company’s business is Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry.
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.