Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.74.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) opened at $24.37 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $12,090.00, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $36,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,952.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 516.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/marvell-technology-group-mrvl-receives-equal-weight-rating-from-morgan-stanley.html.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.