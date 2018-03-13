Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Marvell Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.74.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ MRVL) opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,090.00, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.99 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $36,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,205,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143,929 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,195,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,310 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 981.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,983,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,719 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,760,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,210,000 after acquiring an additional 948,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

