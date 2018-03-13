Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Position Cut by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,261 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,518,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,156,000 after purchasing an additional 214,533 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,121,000 after purchasing an additional 88,235 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,011,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 998,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 89,280 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.80 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

Marathon Oil Co. ( NYSE MRO ) opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 120.11%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -2.97%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

