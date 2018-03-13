MANA Advisors LLC Invests $293,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Stock

MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 845.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Seaward Management Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.85.

In other news, insider Frank Anders Wilson sold 103,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $7,664,324.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $176,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,929,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8,754.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $641.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MANA Advisors LLC Invests $293,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/mana-advisors-llc-invests-293000-in-perkinelmer-inc-pki-stock.html.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial and laboratory services markets. The Company operates through two segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment serves the environmental, food, industrial, life sciences research and laboratory services markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.