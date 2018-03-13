MANA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,751 Terex Co. (TEX)

MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,509,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Terex to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Terex from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

In related news, insider Steve Filipov sold 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $388,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 10,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $505,037.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,276,260.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,044 shares of company stock valued at $44,621 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3,325.86, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.18 million. research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Terex announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.

