MANA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,320 GameStop Corp. (GME)

MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 4.1% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GameStop by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 2.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GME. Wedbush set a $23.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital set a $26.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Shares of GameStop Corp. ( NYSE:GME ) opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.68, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. GameStop’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

