Mallinckrodt (MNK) Earns Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.14.

Shares of Mallinckrodt (MNK) opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mallinckrodt has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,550.00, a PE ratio of 1.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 748.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company focuses on various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and rare disease specialty areas, including neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology and pulmonology; immunotherapy and neonatal critical care respiratory therapies; analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs.

