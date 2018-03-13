Main Street Research LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Main Street Research LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $9,284,338.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.26 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Starbucks Co. (SBUX) opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83,490.00, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

