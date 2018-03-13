Maiden (MHLD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “MAIDEN HOLDINGS is a Bermuda holding company which offers customized reinsurance products and services through Maiden Insurance Company, Ltd., its wholly owned Bermuda reinsurance subsidiary, to subsidiaries of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. and small insurance companies and managing general agents in the United States and Europe. “

MHLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Maiden in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Maiden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Maiden from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.40.

Maiden ( MHLD ) opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $527.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Maiden has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $703.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.40 million. Maiden had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. equities research analysts forecast that Maiden will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Maiden’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Maiden by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Maiden by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 269,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Maiden by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Maiden by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maiden by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (Maiden) is a holding company. The Company focuses on serving the needs of regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe and select other global markets by providing reinsurance solutions designed to support their capital needs. It operates through two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance.

