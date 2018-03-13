Maggie Price Down 42.1% This Week (MAG)

Maggie (CURRENCY:MAG) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Maggie has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. Maggie has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $12,816.00 worth of Maggie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maggie token can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maggie alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $486.58 or 0.05379140 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001495 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017989 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019902 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013341 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InsaneCoin (INSN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000724 BTC.

GoldBlocks (GB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maggie Token Profile

Maggie (MAG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Maggie’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. Maggie’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io . Maggie’s official website is maggie.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “Magnet is a Proof of Word and Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Magnet features a network of masternodes who process near-instant and private transactions. “

Maggie Token Trading

Maggie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not presently possible to purchase Maggie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maggie must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maggie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maggie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maggie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.