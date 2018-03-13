Macy's (M) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Macy's (NYSE:M) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Macy's from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Macy's from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Macy's from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy's from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Macy's in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.60.

Macy's (NYSE:M) opened at $28.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,802.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Macy's has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $31.75.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. analysts forecast that Macy's will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Macy's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

In related news, EVP Felicia Williams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $294,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $265,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,184 shares in the company, valued at $473,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock worth $3,150,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Macy's by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Macy's by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Macy's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,414,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Macy's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

