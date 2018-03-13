Macquarie Analysts Give Societe Generale (GLE) a €39.00 Price Target

Macquarie set a €39.00 ($48.15) price target on Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
GLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($67.90) target price on Societe Generale and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($59.26) target price on Societe Generale and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($61.73) target price on Societe Generale and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($61.73) target price on Societe Generale and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($54.32) target price on Societe Generale and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €48.14 ($59.43).
Societe Generale (GLE) opened at €46.06 ($56.86) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37,210.00 and a PE ratio of 15.77. Societe Generale has a 52 week low of €41.88 ($51.70) and a 52 week high of €52.26 ($64.52).
Societe Generale Company Profile
Societe Generale SA is a France- based financial services company. It is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. Its core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
