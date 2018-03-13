MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.77.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ MTSI) opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $1,530.00, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.43. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $65.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Croteau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,371.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,750 shares of company stock valued at $91,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 708,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 45,115 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 978,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,641 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc is a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor solutions that enable Internet applications, the cloud-connected applications economy, and the networked battlefield across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave and photonic spectrum. It has multiple design centers, silicon, gallium arsenide and indium phosphide fabrication, manufacturing, assembly and test, and operational facilities throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

