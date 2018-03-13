Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,017,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,975,000 after purchasing an additional 354,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 40.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 61,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ( CCU ) opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Compania Cervecerias Unidas’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Profile

Compania Cervecerias Unidas SA is a diversified beverage company operating principally in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. The Company operates as a brewer, soft drinks producer, water and nectar producer, wine producer and pisco distributor. The Company’s segments include Chile, International Business and Wine.

