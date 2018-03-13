Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 3,111 Shares of Kohl's Co. (KSS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kohl's were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl's during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl's during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,549,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kohl's by 3,777.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 221,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 215,334 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl's during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Kohl's by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 222,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 54,805 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kohl's in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kohl's from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded Kohl's from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.16 to $69.48 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kohl's in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kohl's from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.66.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $496,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $224,716.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl's Co. (KSS) opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl's Co. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10,579.26, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Kohl's had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Kohl's Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Kohl's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. Kohl's’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

