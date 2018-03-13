Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Blackstone Group L.P. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 5,263,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,276,000 after purchasing an additional 663,846 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,045,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,193,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,184,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3,445.98, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $33.08.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes. The Company originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The Company’s business is focused on originating or acquiring senior, floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets primarily in the office, lodging, retail, residential and industrial sectors.
