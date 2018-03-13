Lumentum (LITE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.19.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of Lumentum (LITE) opened at $72.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4,304.04, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of -0.09. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.03 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Judy G. Hamel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $142,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,883. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $55,125.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,230.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,150 shares of company stock worth $3,800,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 1,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Kayak Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC now owns 312,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lumentum (LITE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/lumentum-lite-earns-buy-rating-from-rosenblatt-securities.html.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.