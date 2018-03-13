Lumentum (LITE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research note released on Monday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.19.
Shares of Lumentum (LITE) opened at $72.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4,304.04, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of -0.09. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In related news, General Counsel Judy G. Hamel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $142,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,883. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $55,125.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,230.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,150 shares of company stock worth $3,800,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 1,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Kayak Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC now owns 312,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).
