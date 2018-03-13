Lumber Liquidators (LL) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) has been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lumber Liquidators earned a daily sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.634346623232 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have commented on LL. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. 11,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,847. The company has a market cap of $715.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $41.33.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.56 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The Company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate and resilient vinyl flooring direct to the consumer. Its product categories include Solid and Engineered Hardwood; Laminate; Bamboo, Cork, Vinyl Plank and Other, Moldings and Accessories, and Non-Merchandise Services.

