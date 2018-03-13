Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,412,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,410,000 after purchasing an additional 375,243 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,625,000 after buying an additional 958,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 88.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,769,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,912,000 after buying an additional 830,446 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 18,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $567,305.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Co. ( NYSE LPX ) opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4,119.47, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price objective on Louisiana-Pacific and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens set a $32.00 price objective on Louisiana-Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company’s products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures. The Company operates in four segments, which include North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Siding, Engineered Wood Products (EWP) and South America.

