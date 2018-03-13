Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $7.82 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,252 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 43,462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 40,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $64.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $72.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.10.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,502,830 shares in the company, valued at $97,683,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,057,896 shares of company stock valued at $68,424,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike Inc (NKE) opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $107,866.05, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

