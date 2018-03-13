LivePerson (LPSN) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.27

News articles about LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) have trended positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LivePerson earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.1533676352919 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

LivePerson ( LPSN ) opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.58, a PE ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 0.93.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. equities analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $73,972.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,510 shares in the company, valued at $163,535.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $31,819.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,361.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,286 shares of company stock valued at $344,652 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc (Liveperson) is a provider of mobile and online business messaging technologies that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The Company’s segments include Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage its cloud-based LiveEngage’s intelligence engine.

