LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in LivePerson by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in LivePerson by 60.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $928.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 0.93.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,754 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $73,972.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 2,779 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $31,819.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,656 shares in the company, valued at $843,361.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,286 shares of company stock worth $344,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.98.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc (Liveperson) is a provider of mobile and online business messaging technologies that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The Company’s segments include Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage its cloud-based LiveEngage’s intelligence engine.

