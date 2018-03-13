Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $323,856.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003497 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008536 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00905617 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003117 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010942 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00109250 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00211434 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 558,359,944 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox, Binance, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is not possible to buy Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

