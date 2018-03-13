Lincoln National Co. (LNC) EVP Sells $1,923,455.43 in Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 24,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $1,923,455.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,612.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE LNC) traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.58. 484,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,873. The company has a market cap of $17,179.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Lincoln National declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on LNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Lincoln National by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 57,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in Lincoln National by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

