Hansteen (LON:HSTN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.93) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 134 ($1.85) price objective on shares of Hansteen in a report on Monday, January 15th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Hansteen from GBX 138 ($1.91) to GBX 145 ($2.00) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Hansteen in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hansteen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 138.40 ($1.91).

Get Hansteen alerts:

Shares of Hansteen (HSTN) opened at GBX 138.30 ($1.91) on Tuesday. Hansteen has a twelve month low of GBX 115.40 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 147.90 ($2.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $570.28 and a PE ratio of 1,536.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hansteen (HSTN)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/liberum-capital-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-hansteen-hstn.html.

Hansteen Company Profile

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal activities consist of property investment, development, management and associated business, focusing on industrial property investments in Continental Europe and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments are its geographical locations, which include Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hansteen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansteen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.