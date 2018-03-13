Liberty Global plc – Class A (LBTYA) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Global plc – Class A earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.1849021337106 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ LBTYA) opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,400.00, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.67. Liberty Global plc – Class A has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global plc – Class A had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc – Class A will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global plc – Class A announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Liberty Global plc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup set a $43.00 target price on Liberty Global plc – Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Liberty Global plc – Class A from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Liberty Global plc – Class A from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 88,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $1,911,248.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 43,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $1,441,490.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,336.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,646. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc – Class A Company Profile

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

