Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc (LEXEA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LEXEA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,219,420 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 15th total of 930,138 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,603 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Liberty Expedia by 1,524.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Expedia during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Liberty Expedia by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Liberty Expedia during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Liberty Expedia during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Expedia (LEXEA) opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. Liberty Expedia has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Expedia, Inc (Expedia) and Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding). The Company’s segments include Bodybuilding and Expedia. Bodybuilding is an Internet retailer of sports, fitness and nutritional supplements. Expedia provides travel and services to leisure and corporate travelers in the United States and abroad, as well as various media and advertising offerings to travel and non-travel advertisers.

