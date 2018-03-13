LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ LMAT) opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.49, a PE ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $518,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,225,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,448,245.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $1,559,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,225,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,803,073.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,186. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 856.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It is engaged in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment.

