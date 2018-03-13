LEG Immobilien (LEG) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($130.86) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LEG. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($114.81) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($123.46) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($117.28) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial restated a sell rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($122.22) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €100.22 ($123.73).

LEG Immobilien (FRA LEG) opened at €88.04 ($108.69) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5,570.00 and a PE ratio of 7.69. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €74.34 ($91.78) and a one year high of €98.50 ($121.60).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents apartments; and offers various services to tenants. It also invests in the field of commercial real estate; sells various properties, including flats and houses; and provides caretaker services.

