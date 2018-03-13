Ledyard National Bank Has $1.20 Million Holdings in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in McDonald's in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald's news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,414.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of McDonald's Co. ( NYSE:MCD ) opened at $157.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $124,926.86, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $178.70.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks set a $187.00 target price on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nomura set a $190.00 target price on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.02.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

