Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Position Decreased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,406,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $72,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter worth about $3,803,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter worth about $512,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $1,569,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Lazard by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 507,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter worth about $2,415,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Alexander F. Stern sold 15,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $810,605.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 276,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,805,094.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $781,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,886.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,320 shares of company stock worth $5,053,854. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lazard Ltd ( NYSE LAZ ) opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $7,275.98, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Lazard had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.13%.

LAZ has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Instinet raised shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nomura raised shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd (Lazard) is a financial advisory and asset management company. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Advisory and Asset Management. It serves a range of clients around the world, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships and individuals. The Financial Advisory business segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients across the globe a range of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising and various other financial matters to corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients.

