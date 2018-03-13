Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Masco Corp (MAS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,667 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Masco by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,489,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,478,000 after buying an additional 1,577,500 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Masco by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,814,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,791,000 after buying an additional 824,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Masco by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,065,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,663,000 after buying an additional 763,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Masco by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after buying an additional 646,158 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Masco by 147.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 707,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after buying an additional 421,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $234,975.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,290.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 82,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $3,547,045.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 692,102 shares in the company, valued at $29,684,254.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,496 shares of company stock worth $4,220,241. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Masco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The firm has a market cap of $13,312.87, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 1,000.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

