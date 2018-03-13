Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,770 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Sterling Construction by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sterling Construction by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Construction by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 354,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sterling Construction by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Construction by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 99,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $351.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maarten D. Hemsley sold 29,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $516,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Con L. Wadsworth purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 68,670 shares in the company, valued at $853,568.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Construction presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/lazard-asset-management-llc-takes-position-in-sterling-construction-company-inc-strl.html.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc is a heavy civil construction company engaged in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Hawaii and other states. The Company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.