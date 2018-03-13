Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Investment Centers of America Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,002.67, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $122.49.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.52 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc is a supplier of construction products, building materials and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The Company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Company’s construction products are used in residential, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction, and include cement, slag, concrete and aggregates.

