Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (INF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INF. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 66,988 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 26,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd alerts:

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $14.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0817 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th.

In other Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd news, insider Brookfield Investment Manageme sold 16,383 shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $196,759.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (INF)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/landscape-capital-management-l-l-c-increases-holdings-in-brookfield-glbl-lstd-infrstr-incm-fd-inc-inf.html.

About Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in securities of publicly traded infrastructure companies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.