Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Mexico Fund Inc. (MXF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mexico Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mexico Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 32,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mexico Fund in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 565,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexico Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXF) opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. Mexico Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments in securities, primarily equity, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. It may invest in Mexican fixed-income securities and bank time deposits of Mexican banks, all of which are peso-denominated and may be dollar-linked.

