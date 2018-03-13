Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $159.16 Million Stake in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,547,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783,039 shares during the period. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.5% of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $159,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,308.6% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 209,645,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,645,000 after buying an additional 204,889,726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,930,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,046,000 after buying an additional 4,960,123 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,090,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,435,000 after buying an additional 6,577,242 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 56,159,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,303,000 after buying an additional 3,875,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,816,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,154,000 after buying an additional 8,533,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA VEA) opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $159.16 Million Stake in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-has-159-16-million-stake-in-vanguard-msci-eafe-etf-vea.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.