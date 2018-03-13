Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Position Trimmed by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America accounts for approximately 5.0% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $121,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Weik Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho set a $178.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group set a $167.00 price target on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 8,400 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $1,405,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,212.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam H. Schechter sold 1,263 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.29, for a total value of $213,813.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,309.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE LH) traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17,908.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $134.19 and a 52-week high of $181.71.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

