L. Dyson Dryden Purchases 10,000 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $94,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,077,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,080.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ LIND) opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $437.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

LIND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 39.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 19.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 49,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “L. Dyson Dryden Purchases 10,000 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/l-dyson-dryden-purchases-10000-shares-of-lindblad-expeditions-holdings-inc-lind-stock.html.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services in the United States. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.